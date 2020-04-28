Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of A10 Networks worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in A10 Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,632,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 981,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 725,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 194,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of ATEN opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. A10 Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $508.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.78 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

