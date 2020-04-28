NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $297.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

