Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Omni has a market cap of $922,444.44 and approximately $26.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00021129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00578774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006284 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,921 coins and its circulating supply is 562,605 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

