Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

