Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Lowered to $57.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OMC. Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

OMC traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $55.85. 528,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,570. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 28,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

