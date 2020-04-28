ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.44-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. ONE Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.44-$3.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.86.

NYSE:OGS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.52. 3,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,722. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John William Gibson purchased 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

