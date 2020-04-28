Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of OTEX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 212.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,483,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 13.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

