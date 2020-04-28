Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day moving average is $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.