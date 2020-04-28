Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 8,332.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

