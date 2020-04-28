Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

