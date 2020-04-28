Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.34%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.