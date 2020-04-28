Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,928,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

