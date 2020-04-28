Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $108.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 0.90. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.08.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,953.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $1,578,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,773,737.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. JMP Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

