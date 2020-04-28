Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 338 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,748,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,747,000 after purchasing an additional 215,478 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,899,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,029,000 after acquiring an additional 449,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,280,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,703,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

NYSE:XYL opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.