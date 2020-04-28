Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,590 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $94,453,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $24,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $22,141,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,663,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SLM by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,762 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Oppenheimer lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.