Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,874,000 after purchasing an additional 215,714 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after purchasing an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,962 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,164,000 after buying an additional 422,779 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,338,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

ATO opened at $104.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

