O’Reilly Automotive Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORLY. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $330.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $389.50 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

