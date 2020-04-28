Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OBNK. ValuEngine upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,268 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 36,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740. Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

