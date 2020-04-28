Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc (CNSX:ORTH) Senior Officer Luc Mainville Purchases 244,000 Shares

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc (CNSX:ORTH) Senior Officer Luc Mainville acquired 244,000 shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopedic and sports medicine technology company, engages in researching and developing novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a freeze-dried formulation for the treatment of rotator cuff tears; and Ortho-M, a freeze-dried formulation for the treatment of meniscus tears that are under the large animal studies.

