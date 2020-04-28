Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Update

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,426,000 after buying an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,689,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,353,000 after acquiring an additional 912,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,019. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $67.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

