PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.38.

PAR stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. PAR Technology has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $52.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 326,089 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $20,089,000. Dumont Global LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $15,401,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $12,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.