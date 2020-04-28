Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Park National has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $105.52.

Get Park National alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.