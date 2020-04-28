Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

ZNTL stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $32.80.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $17,980,000.00.

Passage Bio Company Profile

