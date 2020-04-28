Patrick J. Haley Sells 5,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Patrick J. Haley sold 4,318 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $66,367.66.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,912,000 after purchasing an additional 611,170 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541,719 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

