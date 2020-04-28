Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-50.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.01 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.82-2.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.03.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.