Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.82-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.5-50.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.33 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

