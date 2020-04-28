Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $69.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. 403,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 407,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

