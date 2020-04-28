Phore (PHR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,441.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $20,441.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004220 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,759,016 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, IDAX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.