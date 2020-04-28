Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Eric H. Speron purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $38,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,605 shares in the company, valued at $538,716.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pico alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pico by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pico during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Pico by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pico by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pico by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PICO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,833. Pico has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter.

Pico announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 50.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Pico Company Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.