Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Director Buys C$17,155.00 in Stock

Pieridae Energy Ltd (CVE:PEA) Director Andrew George Judson bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,887.09.

Shares of CVE PEA opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Pieridae Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63.

Pieridae Energy Company Profile

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

