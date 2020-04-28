Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2020 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday. Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

Shares of HSY opened at $135.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.93. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $597,140.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,882,661.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

