Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $37.44 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

