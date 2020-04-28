Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Potbelly in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $3.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Potbelly by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Potbelly by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Potbelly by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

