Piper Sandler Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $54.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter worth $195,276,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $149,100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter worth $77,817,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

