Piper Sandler Weighs in on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $61.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.31, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 6,638 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $247,531.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 in the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

