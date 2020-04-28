Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 3,354 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.71 and its 200 day moving average is $277.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.19.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

