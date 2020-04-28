Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

PLYM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 5,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,639. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 387.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,286,000 after buying an additional 617,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 47,919 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 223,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 199,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the third quarter valued at about $3,053,000.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

