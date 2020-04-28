Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Points International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Points International by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Points International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 103,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Points International stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. Points International has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Points International will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

