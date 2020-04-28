Precision Drilling (PD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$358.87 million.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE PD opened at C$0.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $148.08 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,080.66. Insiders have purchased a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835 over the last three months.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.49.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.