Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.91. The stock has a market cap of $294.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

