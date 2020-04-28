Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Protalix Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.27. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

In other news, Director Aharon Schwartz purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $155,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

