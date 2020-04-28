Provident Financial Services (PFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PFS opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $877.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFS. ValuEngine cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

