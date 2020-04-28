PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) (OTCBB:PSBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) (OTCBB:PSBQ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 23.83%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PSB Holdings Inc has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $69.95.

PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) Company Profile

PSB Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. The Bank is a community bank, operating approximately nine full service retail and commercial locations serving north central Wisconsin in Marathon, Oneida, and Vilas counties. In addition to traditional retail and commercial banking products, the Bank provides retail investments and insurance annuities, retirement planning, commercial treasury management services, and long-term fixed rate residential mortgages.

