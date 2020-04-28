Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Issued By B. Riley

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Jernigan Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

JCAP opened at $12.39 on Monday. Jernigan Capital has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 27,433 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,385 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $5,452,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James D. Dondero sold 18,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $199,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Dondero sold 20,017 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $205,374.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $62,692 and have sold 75,197 shares valued at $777,479. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

