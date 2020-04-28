Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

NYSE PXD opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

