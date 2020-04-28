Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Perrigo in a report released on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Shares of PRGO opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $66,466,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,108,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,557,000 after purchasing an additional 650,241 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $11,812,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.