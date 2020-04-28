Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra lowered Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.44.

NYSE SHAK opened at $50.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

