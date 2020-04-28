Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Stoneridge, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Stoneridge in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

SRI stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $483.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

