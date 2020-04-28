Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of MDRX opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

In related news, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $243,913.26. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 781.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $144,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

