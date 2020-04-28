Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.62.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.26. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

